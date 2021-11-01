CARTHAGE, Mo. — City officials and parks and recreation planners in Carthage will host the second of two public meetings to talk about a proposed master plan for Carthage’s parks later this week.
Mark Peterson, Carthage parks and recreation director, said the meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carthage Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison Ave., is a follow-up to the one conducted Sept. 30.
The city and Dick Horton Consulting, a firm based in Pittsburg, Kansas, have been working for more than a year on a master plan for development in the city’s parks.
Peterson said residents are invited to a “public celebration and conversation of core elements in the draft Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan that is called, ‘Our Town, Our Time.’”
“Our first priority for our meeting is to listen to ideas from those who attend,” Peterson said in a news release. “After we have listened to those in attendance, we will share what we have learned from those who participated in the statistically valid citizen survey that was conducted in the fall of 2020, from Carthage stakeholder groups, and from its own assessment of the park system.”
Preliminary ideas that Peterson said will be discussed include trails; an expanded farmers market at Central Park; a contemporary swimming pool; new contemporary designs for Municipal, Central, Carter and Kellogg Lake parks; and upgrades to all city parks — restrooms, lighting, signs, pavilions, playgrounds.
September discussions
Peterson and officials with Dick Horton Consulting presented some preliminary ideas to upgrade the parks at the Sept. 30 meeting. More than 50 people attended that meeting.
The plans presented at the meeting were drawn up after numerous meetings with groups and people who routinely use or hold events in the parks and the completion of what Peterson said is a “statistically valid survey” that asked residents what they want from their parks.
The survey was mailed to hundreds of Carthage residents and was also available online.
Dick Horton and Chad Weinand, lead landscape architect on the master plan, presented some specific ideas that came from those stakeholder meetings and the survey.
In Central Park, preliminary plans include:
• Expansion of the area dedicated to the Carthage Farmers Market, including some permanent structures that can also be used for other activities, including Food Truck Friday.
• Changes to the large central pavilion that will allow it to serve more comfortably as a stage for live music and other presentations.
• A splash pad to replace the wading pool in the park and upgrades to the existing restrooms.
In Kellogg Lake Park, preliminary plans include:
• Improvements to the access to Spring River for fishing, kayaking and other activities.
• Installation of restroomss and a nature playground in the park.
In Carter Park, preliminary plans include:
• An improved playground area on the north side of the park, possibly including a spray ground.
• A new community garden area to be installed near the playground and spray ground area, along with restroom improvements.
In Carthage’s largest park, Municipal Park, preliminary plans include:
• A new community building that could be used by the Jasper County Youth Fair during fair days in July and other groups through the rest of the year.
• Upgrades and expansion to the existing facilities for the Jasper County Youth Fair.
• A modern pool replacing the existing swimming pool, including a lazy river and upgrades to the existing pool house.
Public reaction
People who attended the Sept. 30 meeting seemed to favor what they heard.
Questions covered costs of the improvements, how long it would take to make them, the development of trails in the parks and around the city, and other issues.
Christy Manning attended the meeting with her daughter, Olivia, who swims on the Cat Tracks Swim Team and uses the Municipal Park Pool throughout the summer.
She said she loved the ideas she saw at the meeting.
“We travel to a lot of different communities, and we’ll go to Northwest Arkansas, we’ve done the aquatic centers there, we’ve done their hiking trails,” Christy Manning said. “We’ve gone to Monett to their facilities and that’s a town about the size of Carthage, so we love doing different things as a family and we would love for Carthage to expand some of the opportunities in our own backyard.”
Olivia Manning said she’s excited about seeing the different improvements.
“I really want an updated aquatics center,” she said. “The one that we have currently in the summer out at Municipal Park, it definitely needs updates. It has kind of gone downhill, and it definitely needs some new stuff done with it.
“The trails and the parks plans sounded good. That would he super cool, something to do. When you’re bored at home, you can go hang out, and you have something new to do. I ride my bike all the time, and it would be cool to have those trails.”
