CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage police have identified the man found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday night in the alley near the Daisy Court apartments as John C. Morgan, 30, of Carthage.
Police spokesman Chad Dininger said a suspect has been taken into custody, but that person wasn't identified pending the filing of formal charges by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.
Dininger said Morgan appears to have been shot at least once, but investigators are working to schedule an autopsy to determine more precisely the cause of death. Dininger said officers hope to have the autopsy done before the end of the week.
Dininger said Carthage Police Department investigators spent the night interviewing witnesses and working the crime scene in and around the alley between the Daisy Court and Arvest Bank between the 100 blocks of Garrison Avenue and McGregor Avenue.
“We received a 911 call from 115 N. Garrison (in) reference to gunshots heard,” Dininger said. “Officers arrived on scene and located a 30-year-old male victim laying in the west alley of the 100 block of North Garrison. He was pronounced dead on scene from an apparent gunshot wound.”
The report of the gunshots came at 8:54 p.m. from someone at the Daisy Court, an old motor court from the heyday of Route 66 in the 1940s or 1950s converted to apartments and located at 115 N. Garrison Ave.
“We’re working it as a homicide,” Dininger said. “It's early on; we’re still gathering witness information, doing a neighborhood canvass, collecting evidence and processing the scene. Right now it’s too early to determine the stories at this point as far as what caused this.”
Dininger said investigators determined Morgan’s listed address was not the Daisy Court apartments. He didn’t comment on where the suspect lived.
Dininger said Morgan and the suspect apparently knew each other but were not related. He said investigators were still working to establish exactly what happened and what led to the shooting.
“In reality, we’re still doing a lot of investigating,” Dininger said. “We’re still talking to witnesses and working leads. We have a potential story as to what happened, but I want to be sure the facts match the story before commenting on that.”
