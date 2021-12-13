A 22-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday on convictions for burglaries and arson committed over the last three years in Carthage.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Brayan Rehbach-Nolasco concurrent terms of six years each on three counts of second-degree burglary and a single count of second-degree arson, and ordered that the sentences be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center with a court review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 4 in a plea deal dismissing a related count of first-degree arson and capping the prison time he might receive at six years.
Rehbach-Nolasco was arrested a year ago after two house fires in Carthage, including one Oct. 12 in an apartment house at 525 N. Garrison Ave., where his sister lived with her two children.
Witnesses put him at the scene of the fire inside the sister's apartment shortly before it burst into flames. He was spotted banging on the door of the apartment before leaving on foot.
The sister and her children, who were home at the time, escaped without injury. The sister told investigators that she thought her brother was asleep in the living room but was not sure where he was when the fire broke out.
Extensive fire damage was reported at the apartment, and smoke and water damage at two other apartments.
The defendant was arrested nine days later when he was discovered in bed at a house at 617 E. Sixth St. that had been damaged by a fire the previous night. He purportedly had a meth pipe and straw in bed with him when he was found by a police officer walking through the burned-out structure.
A Carthage Street Department surveillance camera video showed Rehbach-Nolasco in the vicinity of the fire 19 minutes before it was reported.
He had been arrested three years ago when he was 18 for breaking into two Carthage restaurants on the same night.
Security video caught the defendant and an accomplice forcing their way into El Charro on South Grand Avenue and attempting to disarm its alarm before fleeing in a car. He and an accomplice subsequently entered Taqueria Medina on East Central Street and stole the cash register and some food and drinks.
Rehbach-Nolasco picked up the third burglary count in April 2019 when Carthage police again found him asleep in a house on Baker Street that he had entered through an unlocked door.
The judge ordered that the defendant pay $1,575 in restitution in the burglary cases.
