CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District announced Tuesday that the K.D. & M.L. Steadley Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, pledged $2.5 million to construct a baseball stadium on the Carthage High School campus.
“We are very grateful to the K.D. & M.L. Steadley Trust for this generous donation,” Mark Baker, retiring Carthage superintendent, said in a statement. “Steadley Trust continues to financially support our children, district, and community in ways other districts do not receive.”
The district will receive $500,000 installments over the next five years. The funds will help support construction of a baseball stadium on the northeast corner of the high school campus.
“The donation will go a long way to build the stadium we described during the recent bond issue,” Holley Goodnight, assistant superintendent for business, said in a statement. “Hopefully, their donation will kickstart donations from other people so we can build the entire stadium project.”
District personnel will work with Hight Jackson, the district’s architectural firm, to complete the stadium specifications. No specific construction schedule or anticipated completion date have been finalized.
“Fortunately, the majority of the planning process was completed as part of the bond issue,” stated Luke Boyer, incoming Carthage Superintendent, in a statement. “We will meet with all of the stakeholders and finalize plans as soon as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.