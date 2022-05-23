An inability to locate the victim and her family forced the Jasper County prosecutor's office to dismiss child sexual abuse charges against a Carthage man who was scheduled to go to trial Monday.
Melsin Lopez-Maldonado, 34, faced charges of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy involving a 12-year-old girl.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney confirmed Monday that the defendant's charges were dismissed late last week due to an inability to locate the victim and arrange for her testimony at trial.
Lopez-Maldonado was arrested in June 2021 after an investigation of a state child abuse hotline call by Carthage police and Missouri Department of Social Services investigators.
The call had reported that Lopez-Maldonado had sexually abused the girl, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Police officers acting on the call seized sheets, a comforter and the girl's clothing as possible sources of evidence, according to the affidavit.
The charges were brought when the girl disclosed during a forensic interview that the defendant had sexually abused her, including raping her, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.