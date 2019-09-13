CARTHAGE, Mo. — A student on the south campus of the Carthage High School Tech Center was flown by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries in an explosion at the school Friday morning.
Chad Dininger, community relations officer with Carthage Police Department, said they responded to a 911 call about 10:20 a.m. in reference to an explosion at the high school’s tech center. Details about the student's identity and extent of injuries have yet to be released.
Mercy Hospital Emergency Medical Services, Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Police Department responded to the scene within minutes of the explosion. Dininger said the explosion was an isolated incident and was not caused by any type of outside threat.
“A student was transported by EMS to the hospital and then life-flighted to another hospital,” he said. “I don’t know which hospital they took the student to. At this time (noon), the student has not died.”
In a statement on the school district's Facebook page, Principal Matt Huntley said the explosion was accidental.
“CHS and CTC want to acknowledge that there was an accident," he said in the statement. "We thank emergency responders and school staff for their quick actions; and we wish to respect the privacy of the student and his family as they are being cared for. We, of course, appreciate all prayers and well-wishes.”
Dininger said the incident didn’t appear to cause any damage to the inside of the building; no other injuries were reported. The building was not evacuated and there was no threat to the rest of the school, students or staff, according to Dininger.
“There was no criminal intent involved here,” he said. “It was purely an industrial accident. Luckily for us, we had lots of witnesses and staff involved. The moment that our school resource officer arrived, we knew immediately that it was an isolated incident and there was no other active threat to the school.”
The Carthage Police Department is continuing to monitor the situation; the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
