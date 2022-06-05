A Pineville resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Route H, about a half-mile north of Noel in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dylan Scott, 20, was taken to Northwest Arkansas Hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, Scott's southbound vehicle ran off the road, hitting a tree, a utility pole and two signs.
• A Cassville resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 248, about 2 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Kelly R. Vogelpohl, 54, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassvile with minor injuries.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle ran off the road, hitting a tree and a fence.
• A Joplin motorist was injured along with a driver from Chicago in a two-vehicle crash about 1 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 66, about 2 miles west of Joplin at Central City Road in Jasper County, according to the patrol.
Charles W. Searcy, 91, of Joplin, and Lee Landry, 60, were taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
The northbound Searcy vehicle failed to yield and struck the eastbound Landry vehicle in the side, the patrol said.
• A 17-year-old boy from Carthage was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:03 a.m. Thursday on Northwest 80th Lane, about 7 miles northeast of Liberal in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
The teen was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with moderate injuries.
The patrol said he was a passenger in a northbound vehicle driven by another 17-year-old boy that ran off the road, overturned and struck a utility pole. The names of the boys were not released due to their status as juveniles.
