A 16-year-old Carthage resident was killed and another teenager was seriously injured in a crash at 7:25 p.m. Friday on Harmony Road two miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
The accident happened when the westbound vehicle went off the right side of the road, returned to the road, began skidding, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire, the patrol reported.
Although the patrol does not release the identities of juveniles involved in accidents, the Carthage School District on Saturday sent out a statement alerting the community about the death of a student identified as Archer Lambeth, a sophomore, who had been involved in a fatal car accident on Friday evening.
The district said it was also activating its crisis management plan and that counselors would be available on Monday and in days to come to meet with students, faculty and staff.
According to the highway patrol, the body of the deceased driver was taken to the Jasper County Coroner's Office in Webb City, and a 15-year-old male passenger in the car was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
