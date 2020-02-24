A woman and a child from Carthage died in separate vehicle crashes over the weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
• Stephanie Torres, 23, of Carthage, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 171, half a mile west of Carthage in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Gerber J. Ochoa, 21, also of Carthage, the patrol said.
The patrol said Ochoa's eastbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
• A 1-year-old child from Carthage died in a four-wheeler crash at 5:10 p.m. Saturday on private property along Jasper County Lane 121, two miles northeast of Carthage, the highway patrol reported.
The patrol said three girls from Carthage, aged 1, 5 and 8, were riding in a four-wheeler driven by the 8-year-old when the vehicle hit a tree and overturned, ejecting all of them. All were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Carthage, where the youngest child later died, the patrol said.
The patrol no longer identifies children by name in its public reports.
