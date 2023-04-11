The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a child sexual abuse charge on a Carthage woman who agreed to testify against her co-defendant.
Elizabeth I. Workman, 25, and Gregory Furch Jr., 45, were charged in 2021 with sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 14 and 16 after an investigation by Carthage police of information concerning a possible illicit relationship.
The girl was interviewed, and a forensic examination of her cellphone turned up messages between her and Furch over an extended period. That led to the serving of a search warrant on Furch's apartment and the seizure of a number of electronic devices.
Furch purportedly admitted at the time that he knew the girl's age when he provided her with alcohol and marijuana and performed various sexual acts with her over a span of a couple of weeks. He had numerous prior arrests for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services had received reports of him being a suspect in the sexual assault of a juvenile.
Furch was charged with first-degree sodomy and second-degree statutory sodomy with respect to his alleged acts with the girl. Workman, who was present during the serving of the search warrant at his apartment, also was charged with sodomy when she allegedly made admissions to having had sexual contact with the girl, according to an affidavit filed in her case.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said Workman agreed to testify against Furch in exchange for dismissal of her charge. Furch pleaded guilty in February to the second-degree statutory sodomy count and was sentenced to five years without Workman ever actually having to testify against him. But her deal with the prosecutor's office still applied and her charge was dismissed Monday, Kenney said.
