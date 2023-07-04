DIAMOND, Mo. — The 80th annual Carver Day Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at George Washington Carver National Monument, near Diamond.
"The event celebrates the establishment of the park (on) July 14, 1943," said Curtis Gregory, park ranger.
Carver Day celebrates the life and honors the contributions of George Washington Carver, who was born there during the Civil War.
The site was also the first one within the National Park Service to honor an African American and the first to honor a person who was not a former president, according to Gregory.
"We will have guided tours, educational programs, activities for kids," said Gregory. "Everything is free that day. It should be a great day.
"We will have peanut milk demonstrations. George Washington Carver came up with a substitute for cow's milk for peanuts."
Guest speakers include:
• Leo Landis, museum curator for the State Historical Society of Iowa. He will share insights into Carver’s time living in Iowa, which were critical years for Carver as a student and artist, and when he made the decision to change his career path to become an agricultural scientist.
• Steve Sitton, site supervisor at the Thomas Hart Benton State Historic Site, in Kansas City. His presentation is titled, "Art, Race, and Thomas Hart Benton." According to a statement provided by the monument, Benton was one of the first white artists to paint African American life, labor, culture and inequality.
Musical performers and entertainers this year include:
• Lem Sheppard, a local jazz, blues and folk musician who traces the history of African American music from both the North and South. He will perform African American music and stories from Carver’s lifetime and share the African American experience with visitors.
• Cherry and Jerry, a ragtime duo from St. Louis, who blend history and music in their program “Early African American Composers.” It includes music by Scott Joplin, James Scott (born in Neosho and raised in Carthage) and other key figures in this genre.
• Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national children’s touring theatre from Asheville, North Carolina, which will perform Freedom Songs, ranging from songs that carried a secret message needed to navigate the Underground Railroad, to the anthems of the Civil Rights Movement.
• Kenya Ajanaku, whose program, titled "Rhythms and Folklore of Africa," includes drums, dancing and storytelling.
• Local church choirs.
There will be guided tours, Junior Ranger activities and more. The Diamond Lions Club will provide food concessions.
Carver Day is presented in partnership with the Carver Birthplace Association.
The national monument is located 2 miles west of Diamond on Route V, then ¼ mile south on Carver Road. For more information, call the park at 417-325-4151.
