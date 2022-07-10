DIAMOND, Mo. — Carver Day, an annual event celebrating the life of George Washington Carver, took place Saturday for the first time since 2019.
Jim Heaney, superintendent of George Washington Carver National Monument, said the event drew a modest number of visitors and participants compared to some past years, but it was just great to have local organizations and a full complement of entertainment and speakers for the first time since the pandemic started.
“Some year’s we’ve had as many as 1,400 people here,” Heaney said. “Today I think we’ve probably had about 600, maybe a little more. This year we did a little less promoting but we’re getting back to going full steam on Carver Day and I know people really appreciated it.”
On Saturday, more than a dozen groups and organizations set up booths on monument grounds, and entertainers such as the Sonic Safari African Drum and Dance Ensemble, musician Lem Sheppard and singing group Sensational Wonders, along with speakers Edward Williamson and retired monument superintendent Bill Jackson, provided the program.
Megan and Matthew Robertson, Joplin, brought their three children, Abigail, 5; Arthur, 7; and Hadessah, 9.
“The kids are having a blast, they’re loving all the activities,” Megan said. “They’re learning like the washing, how people did laundry 100 years ago, and the games they played 100 years ago. I asked Arthur if we needed this ring toss game at home and he said yeah.”
Teara Neidert, Carthage, came to the event with her mother-in-aw, Patty Neidert, who lives in rural Newton County near the monument, as well as her two children, Brayden, 8, and Kaylee, 5.
“This is the first time the children have been to this event,” Teara said. “They seem to be enjoying it. We’ve been here for about an hour and a half and we’ve only been to like five booths because they like to ask questions and they like to learn.”
Margol Rush-Collet, of Gary, Indiana, a cousin of the late poet and writer Langston Hughes, said she came to Carver Day to see the place where Carver was born into slavery during the Civil War, and also to join activities honoring the scientist.
“If you don’t know your history, if you don’t know what happened yesterday, you’re not going to realize what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Rush-Collet said. “History is the window to the world, specifically Black History. People think Black History only happens 28 days out of a year, no it does not. Black History is 365 — 365 days a year.”
Glen Conyers, Joplin, with the Dogwood Trailblazers walking club, staffed one of the booths at the monument, which includes a trail through natural features and historic sites.
“This event is always a great opportunity to introduce yourself to the community,” he said. “We’ve been missing that the last couple of years and I’m glad they’ve been able to put it back in place. We moved here in 1967 and one of the first things we did when we moved in here was to find things in the area to go and see. We came here — that was before the remodel — but it was a neat place to visit then. Everyone who lives within 30 or 40 miles, they ought to get out and see it. It means a lot to have Carver Day back.”
His wife, Doris Conyers, agreed.
“It’s neat to see the young families out here and the other exhibits that show them what things were like, the games that were played, and the art,” she said. “It’s a good family day.”
Park Ranger Curtis Gregory said the monument is all about celebrating the life and achievements of George Washington Carver, and Carver Day is one of two events where the monument can put a special emphasis on Carver’s life.
“We have Carver Day and then in September we have Prairie Day and these are our big events of the year,” Gregory said. “It’s really good to have lots of visitors come out and lots of our community organizations come out and just celebrate George Washington Carver. We celebrate George Washington Carver every day with this wonderful visitors center, the exhibits, a walking trail, but this is a special day to celebrate the establishment of the park. This is the first national park dedicated to an African American, in 1943, which is very special.”
