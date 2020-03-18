DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Monument will close its visitors center in order to limit the number of people in the building to 10 or fewer, in accordance with the latest recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The park's bookstore, interior exhibits, classrooms and theater also will be closed.
The grounds will remain open. Staff will continue to offer guided tours of the trail at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. Visitors may also tour the grounds on their own.
