Casey’s General Stores will build a state-of-the-art warehouse, logistics and distribution center in Joplin, the company announced today.
It is the Iowa company's third distribution center and will initially serve 400 to 600 of the company’s stores, the company said in a statement.
Casey’s operates more than 2,100 convenience stores throughout the Midwest and South.
“Joplin is an ideal location for Casey’s third distribution center due to its geography and ability to serve our growing market areas. We appreciate the support from the state of Missouri and city of Joplin, and look forward to sharing more details in the future,” Ed Vaske, vice president of transportation and distribution for Casey's, said in a statement.
“This new facility will not only provide quality jobs for Missourians in the Joplin region, but also support existing locations across our state and the Midwest,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.