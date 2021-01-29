David Cole, of Cassville, and Mathew Kasper, of Mount Vernon, have been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson as circuit judge and associate circuit judge, respectively, for the 39th Judicial Circuit, which covers Barry, Lawrence and Stone counties.
Cole will succeed Jack Goodman, who recently was appointed to the Southern District Court of Appeals. Kasper will fill a vacancy created by the recent retirement of Robert George.
Cole is currently a partner at the Ellis, Cupps and Cole law firm. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Missouri Southern State University and a law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Kasper currently serves as the assistant prosecuting attorney for Lawrence County. He holds a bachelor's degree in history and political science from Arkansas Tech University, a master's degree in divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a law degree from the University of Arkansas.
