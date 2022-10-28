A Cassville man was killed when the car he was driving struck an oncoming semi-truck at 3:24 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76, about 5 miles southeast of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Walter B. Hooper III, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Barry County coroner, the state patrol said.
Hooper was driving a westbound Ford Taurus that crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semi-truck driven by Christopher W. Diehl, 50, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the patrol said.
• A Rocky Comfort man sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 2:10 p.m. Thursday on Jefferson Road at the intersection with Route E, 1 mile south of Powell in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Ricky R. Duncan, 64, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the patrol said.
Duncan was driving a westbound Ford van that ran off the road, hit the intersecting road and became airborne before overturning and strking several trees, the patrol said.
