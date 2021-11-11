A Cassville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76, a half-mile south of Cassville in Berry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Heidi D. Godsey, 33, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by Jerod K. Bundy, 44, of Cassville, when Bundy pulled into her path, the patrol said.
