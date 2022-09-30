CNHI News Service
SOMERSET, Ky. — Lil-E the tortoise is home, proving to be a true hero in a half-shell after surviving an unknown amount of time alone in the wild.
The 40-pound Sulcata tortoise belongs to Otis Moore of Nancy, Kentucky — “Everybody in Nancy knows who I am, and knows I’m the turtle guy out there,” he said — went missing on August 26.
The disappearance captured the imagination of local social media. But Lil-E — short for “Literally Enormous” — somehow managed to end up on his own, surviving the elements and other dangerous conditions. and Thursday evening, Moore shared the happy news on Facebook — Lil-E had been found and rescued.
“I got a phone call (Thursday) morning from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office,” said Moore. “They said that a couple found a tortoise on their property in Boonesborough (in Madison County).
“Honestly, I took it with a grain of salt because I’ve had a lot of people say, ‘I found this’ or ‘I found that’ and it all came up a dry lead,” he continued. “But I was getting ready to call the people while I was on the phone with the sheriff’s department, and they called me.”
The couple upon whom Lil-E stumbled were Richard and Tonya Ratliff. They told Moore that they found the tortoise stuck in their fence; their farmhand helped it to the other side of the fence and told Richard Ratliff.
“He was kind of in disbelief, so he and his wife said, ‘Well, let’s go see if we can find it,’” said Moore. “They started doing research on how to take care of (a tortoise).”
In the process of that, they came across the Commonwealth Journal’s initial article about Lil-E’s disappearance from August 31.
“That’s when they got in contact with the sheriff’s department and they got my phone number,” said Moore, who had Ratliff send a picture of the tortoise they found so he could inspect for himself. “I’d be able to tell if it was him or not, because Lil-E has very distinctive features, and sure enough, it was him.”
The tortoise was purchased several years ago at Tim’s Reptiles in Burnside.
The store was closed down by authorities last year, and operator Timothy C. Lorraine of Whitley City, charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty; he pleaded guilty to resolve three separate cases in Pulaski District Court in April.
“Every time anybody got something from (that store), it was like rescuing an animal,” said Moore.
Moore has a history with animal rescue and rehabilitation, given his former involvement in Pulaski’s Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven in Nancy. That facility remains home to Goblin, another Sulcata tortoise that was rescued from Tim’s Reptiles when it was shut down. Moore began a newsmaking effort to return Goblin to Africa, the home turf of his species, which remains ongoing.
Lil-E is 12 years old — relatively young, considering that type of tortoise can live roughly 150 years.
Lil-E’s most recent adventure took a little bit of a toll on him. Moore said that the tortoise is a “little bit skinnier” and looks as if he’d been on concrete for some time, as the pads on his feet were looking worn, and his front scales showed that he’d been trying to “throw stuff on his back to cool off,” showing wear-and-tear as well.
Moore added that Lil-E has scrapes on the front of his shell just above his head, which could have happened either ramming through a fence or even getting clipped by a car on the road.
“The story behind (what happened) is always going to be a mystery, but I can say there’s nothing wrong with (the tortoise) right now that I can’t fix. He’s going to be OK.”
