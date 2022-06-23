NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho’s Celebrate Neosho is slated for Saturday, June 25, on and around the historic downtown square, as well in neighboring Morse Park.
Celebrate Neosho is held annually on the last Saturday in June to celebrate independence, heroes, family, fellowship, the outdoors and the arts. There will be food trucks, live music, vendors, children’s activities, face painting, games and more.
Registration for the bike race/5k/10k begins at 7 a.m. with the bike race starting at 8 a.m. The 5k and 10k races will begin at 9 a.m. There will also be a car show at Morse Park from 1 to 3 p.m. The skateboard competition will start at 2:30 p.m.
The festival opens at 3 p.m. with a golf cart parade. The parade line up will begin at 2 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, call the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-451-1925.
