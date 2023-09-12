Joplin’s 20th Street bridge officially belongs to the memory of a hero now.
Members of the Joplin Police Department presented the Medal of Honor for heroic acts of slain Officer Jake Reed during a ceremony Tuesday in which the bridge was dedicated as the “Jake Reed Memorial Bridge.”
The ceremony involved Reed’s wife and family and representatives of the Joplin Police Department as residents and city officials watched in support.
During the ceremony, Reed’s wife, Bayley Reed, removed a cloth covering a 3-foot-by-6-foot green sign bearing Reed’s name on the south side of the bridge. The sign is located at the west end of the bridge closest to Indiana Avenue.
“We always want to honor Jake any way we can,” she told the Globe after the ceremony.
Reed was pronounced dead March 11, 2022, after he was unable to recover from a shooting at the hands of a suspect that he and Cpl. Ben Cooper tried to take into custody March 8. The suspect shot the two officers, stole a police cruiser and fled the scene in the North Park Crossing shopping center.
Cooper died of his injuries that day, and the police department issued a statement the day of the shootings to say that Reed would not recover from his injuries. He was kept on life support surrounded by his family until his organs were donated.
The Medal of Honor award read by Brian Lewis, interim police chief, during the ceremony said that Reed “in his last heroic act, gave the gift of life so others could live.”
It’s always difficult to remember what he went through, said his wife, but “every time it gets easier. This bridge is specifically linked to something he did in his career at JPD so to see it finally here, I’m just proud of my husband. … We will continue to brag on anything he did. What he did on this bridge is amazing. Very special.”
Reed responded to a call on that bridge in February 2019 when a woman stood on the top railing clutching a light pole intending to end her life by jumping.
Reed was not the first one on scene, but he was able to take hold of the woman and pull her to safety, Lewis said during the ceremony.
“Jake would never make a big deal of something he did, but our family and I know how special of an officer he is and want this bridge to be a constant reminder of that for us and the city,” Bayley Reed said when the City Council last month approved naming three bridges for fallen officers.
A bridge in the 2800 block of Range Line Road is to be named after Cooper, but a dedication ceremony has not been scheduled yet because the state of Missouri will assist with that ceremony because Range Line is a state highway. His wife, Roxy Cooper, launched the effort to honor the officers this way, saying earlier she had seen similar memorial bridge designations in other areas of Missouri.
A third officer, Rick Hirshey, who was wounded by the shooter who took the lives of Cooper and Reed, has recovered and attended Tuesday’s ceremony.
The third dedication, one for the I-44 bridge on Connecticut Avenue, is to be named for Officer Tim Nielson, who died of injuries sustained in a natural gas explosion in 2004 when he and another officer answered a call about a suicidal person. That, too, is a state bridge.
Lewis, asked after the ceremony how the department’s officers have coped with last year’s department fatalities, said there is a mental health program funded by the department for officers to have checkups and counseling.
“Whenever you have an incident like this, you’re going to have years of struggle for some people, family mainly, but close co-workers are going to remember and have tough days. But we’ve got a good support system” through the department’s chaplain and peer programs and officer counseling. “So I feel like we are definitely in a better place this year than we were obviously a year ago.”
“Time helps a lot, and things like this help,” Lewis said.
Mayor Doug Lawson, who attended the ceremony, said occasions such as Tuesday’s tell officers that the community values their service.
“It not only recognizes Jake Reed but it recognizes every one of our police officers, and it’s a recognition that every one of them every day puts their life on the line,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.