Employees of Contract Freighters Inc. continued a 29-year tradition Thursday with the annual “Truckload of Treasures” event at the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin.
In addition to shopping for about 300 children, senior citizens and families as part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, CFI employees gave donations of $1,600 each to a number of community service agencies in Joplin during a ceremony at the store.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States was one of those agencies.
Annette Thurston, executive director of RMH, said the money will go to help families who are forced to remain away from home because they have a loved one in a local hospital.
“I think what speaks to the meaning more than anything is when you place yourself in the shoes of a parent with a seriously ill child and you would typically be home with your own tree in your own house celebrating Christmas,” Thurston said. “This $1,600 provides us with the opportunity to bring that normalcy, that warmth, that glow and the joy of the holiday season within our doors. Families don’t have to think about or worry about where they're going to shop because they can shop under the tree.”
Rhonda Gorham, executive director at one of the other recipient agencies, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, said the donation will be put to good use by her group.
“Donations, especially at this time of the year, the end of the year, are very important for our organization," she said. "It doesn’t matter how small or how large; it all adds up. We serve over 600 kids a day, and it takes a lot to feed them and run programs. We keep our membership fees down very low, so everything we get is going back to support the kids.”
Other agencies receiving checks at CFI’s Truckload of Treasures event were the Area Agency on Aging, Camp Quality, Children’s Haven, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 52, and the Joplin Humane Society.
CFI President Greg Orr said CFI associates raised $41,000 for all aspects of the annual effort, pushing the amount donated over the past 29 years to more than $1 million.
“Our employees are the ones that are doing this,” Orr said. “Not only the shopping, but they’re the ones who donated the money, so ... doing this for 29 years consecutively is a very big deal, and we’re very proud of our people for being able to do this.”
Connie Andrews, executive director of the Joplin Humane Society, said the donations are helping some of Joplin’s homeless four-legged residents.
“CFI has been an amazing supporter of the Joplin Humane Society for years, and they have always come out and donated to help with adoptions, to donate for food, for medical supplies,” Andrews said. “It’s Christmastime, and there are a lot of pets at this shelter that don’t have a home. They’re living in a kennel. They don't have their own family or their own couch to lay on.”
Company employees shopped for 300 children, older residents and families who applied for assistance through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Lt. Jennifer Norris, with the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties, said the CFI effort is a big boost for that program.
“CFI has been doing this shopping for Angel Tree for 29 years,” Norris said. “There are some seniors but mainly children. That’s great. Our list is over 850 people, so that’s a big chunk at them. I’ve been working at the register helping them to bag up gifts that they’re buying for the angels. It’s just great.”
Barbara Haslip, senior manager of finance at CFI, said she shopped for four people Thursday.
“They do give you a little bit of a clue with a wish list, and you go based on what their interests are and their age and gender,” Haslip said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity. It was exciting to be able to do it again. With COVID and stuff, we haven’t been able to do all of this, but the employees really love to be able to give back to their community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.