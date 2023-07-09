Greg Orr, president of Contract Freighters Inc., has decided to retire effective July 15, the company has announced.
A 25-year veteran of the transportation industry, he has been president since 2018.
“We appreciate Greg’s leadership at CFI since Heartland Express became associated with CFI in August 2022. We wish Greg all the best in his future endeavors,” Mike Gerdin, CEO of Heartland Express Inc., CFI’s parent company, said in a statement.
In that statement, Orr said: "I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. The dedication and talent of our team have been instrumental in driving our success, and I am confident that CFI will continue to thrive and shape the future, all while keeping North America moving."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.