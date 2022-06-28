Tony Robyn, executive director of MOKAN Partnership, will join Joplin city government as assistant city manager, city officials announced today.
Robyn is a certified economic developer and serves on several boards and commissions. He is vice president of Joplin Industrial Development Authority, board chairman of Joplin Workshops, Inc., and a member of Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, Missouri Economic Development Council, and Hawthorne Foundation.
In his role at the chamber, Robyn also had served as interim co-president after the departure last year of Toby Teeter and until the recent hiring of new president Travis Stephens.
Robyn worked at the city after the 2011 tornado when he was hired as disaster recovery coordinator to the assistant director of development, planning and neighborhood services. He served in that role from 2012 to 2017.
He came to Joplin in 2002 when he was employed by the National Audubon Society. He worked with the community to build the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center, now the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. He had been promoted to vice president and regional director of the Audubon Society at that time.
City Manager Nick Edwards said in a statement that Robyn’s experience in multiple organizations is an asset to the city.
“Generally, every discussion about moving the city forward has touched on the need for capacity, additional staffing, and responding to current challenges in the community. During the interview process, Tony was seen as the candidate that can best help the city proactively respond to the challenges and improve service to the community. His previous experience with the city, most notably the tornado recovery assignments, and his work with economic development projects will help ensure we can take advantage of the many opportunities that I believe are headed our way,” Edwards said in the statement.
Robyn said in the statement, "This is a huge honor to continue to serve Joplin in this new capacity. While still working alongside colleagues and our community partners, I’m excited to be rejoining the city team and in continuing the growth of our community we've called home for over 20 years.”
He starts the job July 18.
