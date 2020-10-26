Wintry weather could creep into the region overnight, with Crawford County in Southeast Kansas and Vernon County in Southwest Missouri under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. today until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Counties under the advisory could see snow and sleet accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s will create a hard freeze.
For the rest of this area, a storm system today will bring rain, some thunderstorms and a limited risk of sleet, the weather service said. Freezing drizzle will be possible overnight. Some locations could dip below freezing, allowing for a glaze of ice for areas north of Interstate 44, the weather service said.
Additional rain and mixed precipitation will be possible on Tuesday. A third round of showers and thunderstorms is likely on Wednesday into early Thursday. Total precipitation through Thursday could range from 2 to 3.5 inches, the weather service said.
