Susie and John Davidson, owners of Joplin’s Changing Hands Book Shoppe, were in celebratory moods this week, and for good reason — their popular book store, fronting the 500 block of Virginia Avenue, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
This date in 1992, in fact, was the first day of their operations of the existing Changing Hands bookstore when it was located across town where Judy’s Hallmark Shop now sits inside Joplin West Plaza.
All this week, loyal customers were ducking inside to give Susie a hug or John a pat on the back; they, in turn, were being asked to write down a cherished memory of the store. One couple wrote: “This is where we had our first date.”
“This,” Susie Davidson said of the note, “is what being a small business is all about.”
John and Susie, who also celebrated their 35th anniversary this week, had always wanted to own a bookstore. They figured it would happen after retirement, however. But in October 1992, Susie spied an ad in the Joplin Globe for a bookstore. The Changing Hands Book Shoppe in Joplin was up for sale. Without hesitation, they pounced on the opportunity.
“So, Sunday I saw the ad,” Susie said. “Monday, we followed up on it. Tuesday, we made an offer.” On Wednesday, Oct. 13, they were proud owners of a used-book store.
Not long after, they moved to their present location in downtown Joplin. Aside from used and new books, they began offering games and gaming materials. It was a profitable move. Today, they are the premiere spot for all things gaming, ranging from Magic: The Gathering to Dungeons and Dragons. They also have an extensive collection of gaming dice that is said to be second-to-none in Southwest Missouri.
What John and Susie cherish the most are the deep ties they have with their loyal customer base. For example, more than 20 customers helped them move in ’92. “Where else,” John said, “could you possibly convince 20 people to come and help you move to a new bookstore?”
Years later, in 2020, they were humbled by the support their customers showed them during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Many called or messaged us on Facebook, asking if we needed them to buy gift cards, etc., to get us through,” Susie said. “And then the outpouring of customers who immediately came the week we were able to open. ...” She shook her head.
“Look around you,” John added, gesturing at a wall full of swords, toy figures and whimsical signs that customers have gifted to John during past birthdays. “This is not a regular retail establishment.”
To many, he said, it’s a second home.
