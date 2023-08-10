The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a felony assault charge on a Joplin man Thursday when the man he purportedly attacked with a couple of machetes did not show up to testify in the case.
David A Parker, 33, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in circuit court on a charge of first-degree assault. The prosecutor's office instead announced that the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
The charge pertained to an incident June 16 in the 600 block of South Kentucky Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Parker and Thomas Harris got into an argument while drinking together. Parker grabbed two machetes and was rubbing them together when he asked Harris if he doubted that he would use them.
Parker then purportedly took off after Harris swinging the machetes, and cutting his chin, a hand and his torso. Harris had to be admitted to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of the cuts, according to the affidavit.
