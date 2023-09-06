An Oklahoma man involved in a double fatality crash of motorcycles in Joplin told police that he fled at a high speed because he lacked a license.
Colton F. Goddard, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court in Carthage on a felony count of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
Goddard was one of two motorcyclists who fled at a high speed when a police officer tried to pull them over Saturday night at 10th and Main streets in downtown Joplin.
An affidavit filed with the charges states Goddard and his friend, Taran Morris, 20, sped northbound through the downtown at speeds of 80 mph or more before Morris collided with the motorcycle of Mark A. McGowen, 60, as the older man was pulling out of Casey’s convenience store lot in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Morris and McGowen, both of Miami, Oklahoma, were killed in the collision.
The affidavit states that McGowen’s smaller, Grom-sized motorcycle was torn in half by the impact, and his body thrown back onto the Casey’s store lot. The rear part of his bike slid to rest in the northbound lanes between two of the three entrances to the store lot.
Morris’ body was lying in a southbound lane near the front half of McGowen’s bike. His motorcycle ended up along the curb of the southbound lanes.
The debris field from the crash stretched a complete block, from C Street to D Street, according to the affidavit.
Goddard’s motorcycle ended up along the curb of the northbound lanes north of the rear half of McGowen’s bike. The affidavit states Goddard, who escaped injury, told the first officer who approached him that he almost ran into the rear end of McGowen’s bike and had to lay his Suzuki GSX600 down in coming to a stop.
The affidavit penned by the officer reads: “I asked him why he fled; he said he didn’t have a motorcycle license is the reason he fled.”
The officer first spotted Morris and Goddard at the intersection of 15th and Main streets, where one of them pulled up and stopped between cars in the inside and outside lanes and the other to the right of the car in the outside lane.
They took off at a high speed as the light turned green, and the officer followed, estimating their speed at about 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. As they approached northbound traffic stopped at a red light on 10th Street, Morris had to brake so hard smoke was pouring off his rear tire, according to the affidavit.
The two riders stopped at the light, one along the divider between the left-turn lane and a vehicle in the inside northbound lane and the other between vehicles stopped in the two northbound lanes. As the officer caught up with them there, he activated his lights and “chirped” his siren to pull them over.
“The lead motorcycle immediately took off at a high rate of speed through the red traffic signal followed by the second motorcycle,” the officer wrote.
According to the affidavit, the officer started after them but aborted pursuit a block later out of a concern for public safety. But he could see them as they raced down Main at speeds estimated between 80 and 100 mph, weaving between vehicles, swinging into the southbound lanes and running red lights along the way, according to the affidavit.
The officer lost sight of them as they crossed Third Street until he came upon the crash scene moments later.
Judge John Nicholas set Goddard’s bond at $25,000 following arraignment, and ordered that he remain under house arrest and wear an ankle monitor if he is able to make bond. The judge further ordered that he is not to operate any motor vehicles and to stay out of Missouri except for court appearances and appointments with his attorney, Phil Glades.
The judge set Goddard’s next court appearance for Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.