NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed assault charges that a 60-year-old man has been facing in connection with a stabbing June 10 in Fairview.
Jeffery L. Shepherd, of Fairview, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in an attack of another man. Instead, the charge was dismissed when the other man did not show up to testify against the defendant.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that Shepherd cut the other man's face and shoulder with a box knife in a disagreement over a shirt.
