City charges have been filed against a Joplin man arrested Monday after surrendering when police surrounded his residence in response to reports of a disturbance that involved gunshots.
Jerry Paul Crow II, 19, 716 W. Ninth St., was being held Tuesday morning in the Joplin City Jail on a $500 bond. Police said charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were filed in Joplin Municipal Court.
Police said they were called to two locations Sunday and Monday by residents who reported disturbances with what sounded like gunfire. The first call was at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Street and Connor Avenue. In responding to the first call, police did not hear a disturbance when they arrived and could not locate anything suspicious.
The second was at 1:02 p.m. Monday at Crow's residence on Ninth Street. Responding officers heard a disturbance inside the house and called on a loudspeaker for anyone in the house to come out.
They said Crow and a woman emerged. Police said the two were involved in a relationship and that she had been assaulted. Crow had fired several shots inside the house though no one was injured by them, police said.
The woman's identity was not released. Sgt. Andy Blair said she is being considered as a victim of an assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.