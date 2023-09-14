The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed kidnapping and assault charges on a 23-year-old man in connection with a domestic disturbance at a rural Carthage address.
Joshua C. Buzzard was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest following his arrest Thursday by Jasper County sheriff's deputies.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies were called Thursday afternoon to a residence near Fir Road and County Road 105.
A woman there told them that Buzzard assaulted her Wednesday morning and held her against her will overnight. She was not able to leave and call for help until the following day.
A deputy who went to the residence spotted Buzzard leaving as he pulled up. The deputy ordered him to stop, but he instead put his vehicle in gear and fled. The sheriff's office said the deputy pursued Buzzard to a location on Old Highway 66 near Kellogg Lake before he finally stopped and was arrested.
Besides the charges filed by the prosecutor's office, three warrants were served on Buzzard for failure to appear in court on a Seneca police charge and for two probation violations in Newton County, authorities said.
