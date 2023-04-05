Grants totaling $25,178 were presented to nonprofit organizations on Wednesday by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation.
The recipients submitted applications for grant funding that were considered by a volunteer committee in making the grants available.
Recipients are:
• Rapha International to support its Trauma Therapy Training Program — $4,000.
• Bright Futures Joplin for its snack pack program; Missouri Southern State University for the Groceries to Graduates program; and Foster Adopt Connect, to assist foster families with rent, utilities and food — $3,000 each.
• The Alliance of Southwest Missouri to support the Drug Endangered Children's program; Pro Musica for Performance School events; and Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri for the clinic's dispensary and onsite laboratory to provide services to the uninsured — $2,500 each.
• Crosslines to provide hygiene kits for children — $1,678.
• Joplin Roadrunners for the Kids Classic Fun Run and to One Joplin to provide the Healthy Kid Swim Passes Program — $1,500 each.
The grant money was provided by the Duane and Edith Lawellin Legacy Fund, which was established in 2012, and the Cloyd Carlin Charitable Fund, said the foundation manager, Pete Ramsour.
"Between the two, I think they have about $350,000 in them, and we can grant some of the spendable money, and we have to keep, of course, the principal, so this is the first time we have made grants from these two funds," Ramsour said.
He added that annual distributions from the fund will probably start in the fall of 2024.
Kevin Grimes, a member of selection committee that chose the grant recipients and a member of the foundation board, said it was an honor to be able to give grants from the funds. There were 22 applicants. "As you might imagine, he said, "it was very difficult to whittle them down to the organizations that received the funds."
He said the applications are appreciated as is the services provided to the community by the organizations that sought funding from the community foundation.
Duane Lawellin, who died in 2009, was a certified public accountant who was associated with Mercantile Bank in various positions for more than 20 years. He was the bank director from 1975 until 1988 and then was chairman of the board from 1988 until 1991, when he retired.
He served on the board of Oak Hill Hospital, the Pittsburg State University Foundation and the Kelce School of Business and Economics Board of Advisers.
Edith Lawellin was an active member of the community, serving First Community Church since 1957 in several roles including church youth director. She also was a Cub Scout leader, a member and past president of the Joplin Woman's Club, a member of the Joplin Board of Realtors, and one of the first female members of the Joplin Elks Lodge.
Carlin died in 1995. He worked for 30 years at the Missouri State Division of Employment Security in Joplin and retired in 1973. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, the Joplin Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 13 and the Missouri Southern State University Lionbackers.
The charitable gifts will be available each year to 501(c)(3) nonprofits and agencies with similar tax-exempt status like schools, government entities and faith-based organizations, according to Ramsour.
The Joplin Regional Community Foundation is a regional affiliate foundation of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving with more than 50 regional affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
