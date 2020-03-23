Cherokee County health officials have confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19.
In a statement from Sheriff David Groves, officials said the 69-year-old man is currently quarantined at home.
“As with any infectious disease investigation, which the health department regularly conducts with a variety of viruses, our team has been working with the man and have been able to rule out any recent travel to known and identified high-risk areas, along with any recent contact with any known positive cases," said Betha Elliott, Cherokee County Health Department administrator, in a statement. "However, COVID-19 is able to spread and survive on certain surfaces for a period of several days, which is why we strongly encourage cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched areas."
The positive test confirmation is the second in Cherokee County. The first, of a 52-year-old man, was announced late last week. County officials continue to monitor the condition of that patient, who also remains quarantined at home.
