COLUMBUS, Kan. — With nearly a 63% voter turnout, Cherokee County residents cast their ballots in the general election to choose their favored candidates for several local, state and federal offices in voting that concluded Tuesday.
Two local races were on the ballot. Cherokee County voters in 36 precincts chose GOP incumbent Kyle D. Rennie for county clerk and Republican Lorie Johnson as county commissioner, according to unofficial election results.
On the state side, county voters selected incumbent Richard Hilderbrand for the state Senate District 13 seat over his Democratic opponent, Nancy J. Ingle, a retired attorney. A U.S. Senate seat was up for grabs, with Southeast Kansas voters joining others statewide to elect U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall over Democratic nominee Barbara Bollier and a third-party candidate.
County clerk
Rennie, 57, of rural Cherokee County, who has served as county clerk for roughly a year, collected 6,437 votes to defeat Democratic opponent Carol Rae Marcan-Venson, 72, of Scammon, who collected 2,313 votes.
County Commission, District 2
Johnson, 40, of Columbus, was selected by voters as the new Cherokee County commissioner for District 2, succeeding Neal Anderson, who didn’t file for reelection.
Johnson, a demolition contractor and business owner, received 2,281 votes to defeat Democrat Owen Tom Pryor, a retired respiratory therapist, who collected 912 votes.
State Senate, District 13
Hilderbrand, 51, of Baxter Springs, retained his District 13 seat with a total of 6,864 votes, or 78%, defeating his Democratic rival, Ingle, 69, a retired Pittsburg attorney who received 1,977 votes, or 22% in Cherokee County.
Hilderbrand has held the post since 2017. The district seat includes all of Cherokee and Crawford counties, as well as parts of Bourbon and Labette counties.
U.S. Senate
Two Kansas doctors from different political parties battled for the U.S. Senate post where local voters overwhelmingly favored Marshall, 60, of Great Bend, over Democrat Bollier, of Kansas City, who was formerly a Republican.
Marshall, a U.S. House member, received 6,076 votes, or 69%, in Cherokee County defeating Bollier, 62, a retired anesthesiologist, who collected 2,320 votes, or 26%.
With 2,855 of 3,587 precincts reporting on the Kansas secretary of state’s website, Marshall led was leading for the open U.S. Senate seat with 53% of the votes over Bollier, who received 43%. The Associated Press declared Marshall the winner before all precincts reported. This continued a winning streak by Republicans, who haven’t lost a Senate race in Kansas since 1932, according to the AP.
Marshall will take over the seat held by Republican incumbent Pat Roberts, who did not run for reelection.
