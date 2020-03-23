The sheriffs in Cherokee and Crawford counties in Southeast Kansas have introduced assistance programs to help residents through the coronavirus outbreak.
Both programs are open to senior citizens, people without transportation and other high-risk residents who may need assistance with picking up essential grocery items and prescription medicines. Appointments can be made for sheriff's office staff to pick up the items and deliver them to residents.
Residents of Cherokee County can call 620-429-3992 for assistance. Residents of Crawford County can call 620-724-8274 for assistance.
