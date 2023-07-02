TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — After pedaling nearly 1,000 miles across the Southeast United States in memory of their ancestors, the Cherokee Nation’s 2023 Remember the Removal cyclists returned recently to the cheers of their communities and tribes.
The cyclists began their 950-mile journey in New Echota, Georgia, the former capital of the Cherokee Nation, and traveled through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma before finishing June 23 in Tahlequah, the Cherokee Nation’s current capital.
The cyclists were members of the Cherokee Nation and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The Cherokee Nation cyclists included Faith Springwater, 19, of Tahlequah; Amaiya Bearpaw, 22, of Jay; Mattie Berry, 18, of Warner; Kenzie Snell, 19, of Park Hill; Samantha Cavin, 18, of Pryor; and mentor cyclist Libby Neugin, 40, of Tulsa. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians cyclists included Nelson Lambert, 35, of the Birdtown Community; Destiny Mills, 20, of the Wolftown Community; Rae Queen, 42, of the Big Cove Community; Sunshine Parker, 40, of the Yellowhill Community; and Venita Wolfe, 47, of the Big Cove Community.
The annual Remember the Removal ride has its participants follow the northern route of the Trail of Tears and retrace the forced trek the Cherokee people made almost 200 years ago. The Cherokee Nation recounts that an estimated 16,000 Cherokees were removed from their homelands in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina in 1838, with almost 4,000 of them dying on the way. The ride honors their memory and commemorate those hardships. The cyclists visited several historic landmarks and Cherokee gravesites.
“There’s a feeling you get visiting the places that you know your ancestors have been that’s pretty indescribable, knowing you’re walking in the footsteps of family members,” Snell said.
Snell also said the team has learned so much about their ancestors through the ride.
“We’re thankful that we had an opportunity to honor them and just help the world remember what they went through and everything that they accomplished,” she said.
As they pulled into the Cherokee Nation Peace Pavilion on June 23, the cyclists were greeted by a crowd of supporters and tribal officials. Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner called the day a “glorious homecoming.”
“These (cyclists) who are on this stage today have shown us how that ‘gadugi,’ that spirit of working together for the greater good. That greater good is here today, it is here with us, and it should be here tomorrow as we continue to work and look and strive for the future,” said Warner.
Lambert shared his thoughts on the journey.
“Our ancestors are still here. Their story is our story,” Lambert said. “Unless you’ve seen the things we’ve seen and experienced under the same conditions that we’ve experienced, it’s hard to describe the physical and emotional burden we had to carry. I can tell you unequivocally that I felt our ancestors’ energy the entire journey. They were always with us, protecting us, making sure we made it here — not to the finish line, but to the starting point.
Just as the Cherokee people had to start over, Lambert said, he and his fellow cyclists now have to start sharing.
“(We have to start sharing) what we saw, what they saw; what physical tortures out bodies endured, what harsher, physical tortures their bodies must have endured; how hot we were, how cold they were; how much we missed home, how most of them have never seen home, ...” Lambert said. “Our ancestors want us to share all of our unique experiences because by telling our story, we’re telling their story. We will never forget.”
