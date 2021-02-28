TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation Supreme Court decision on Feb. 22 to strike the words “by blood” from the Cherokee Nation Constitution as a condition for citizenship is drawing both criticism and praise from tribal officials.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. shared his thoughts during a Tribal Council meeting that evening.
“You read this decision, you get a sense of fulfilling a promise that our ancestors made 155 years ago in the Treaty of 1866. I think a great nation ought to be a nation of its word, and I think the decision today reflects that we are a nation that keeps its word,” he said.
The decision goes back to 2017, when a federal court determined that descendants of Freedmen, slaves once owned by members of the Cherokee Nation, have a right to tribal citizenship based of the Treaty of 1866. Attorney General Sara Hill requested the tribe’s Supreme Court issue a ruling.
In doing so, the court denied a motion by tribal councilors to intervene in the 2017 case. It had originally ruled in 2017 that the 2007 amendment to the Cherokee Nation Constitution limiting citizenship to Cherokees by blood, and Delaware Cherokees and Shawnee Cherokees, was void. That led to the tribe accepting descendants of Freedman to register as citizens.
District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire, in a Rules Committee meeting on Feb. 25, complained about the ruling, saying the Cherokee Nation is not obligated to stand by this treaty because it contradicts the tribe's constitution, which requires citizens to maintain a blood quantum by having at least one ancestor on the Dawes Rolls.
Hill told the Tribal Council that if the Cherokee Nation expects the U.S. to honor its treaties, it must do the same, but Nofire continued to disagree on "principle."
“Only the people have the right to strike the constitution. That is a question for the people to decide, not the courts,” Nofire said.
The Cherokee Nation also received national attention recently after Hoskin said it’s time for Jeep to stop using its name for the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs. He reportedly said the vehicle company’s use of the name “does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.”
“The best way to honor us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture and language, and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriateness,” Hoskin said.
While it is unclear whether Jeep will discontinue the use of “Cherokee” for its bestselling models, the company has expressed a commitment to having open dialogue with Hoskin.
Kristin Starnes, a spokeswoman for Jeep’s parent company, Amsterdam-based Stellantis, said in a statement that the vehicle name was carefully selected "and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.