I remember my grandmother roasting a pork roast and potatoes, opening a can of lima beans and dividing the food among several leftover silver TV dinner trays. Covered with foil and frozen, these individual servings provided many easy dinners for her. Store-bought TV dinners were around 98 cents each at this time when televisions were considered a luxury and, even at less than a dollar, the dinners were a pricey convenience.
According to Smithsonian magazine, the first frozen dinners targeted the military, airlines, bars and taverns. Households benefited from the meals in 1956 when either a Swanson family member or an employee named Gerry Thomas came up with, out of necessity, a use for 260 tons of leftover Thanksgiving turkeys. Seems the birds were stored in refrigerated railroad cars, awaiting a good idea. The refrigeration only worked when the railroad cars were moving, so, until a solution could be found, they made continuous round trips from Swanson's Nebraska headquarters to the East Coast. With the help of a bacteriologist, researchers found a way to safely heat meat and veggies at the same time, and the TV dinner was born.
The premier TV dinner featured turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes and buttered peas but no dessert. The first included dessert I remember was a little brownie square. With more moms entering the workforce, 10 million of the 25-minute meals sold in 1954 and more than double that amount the next year, even without a sweet treat. As well as convenience, fewer dishes to wash is a main attraction.
The next big TV dinner innovation came in 1986 when foil trays were replaced with plastic. This meant, by using a microwave, cooking time was cut to just a few minutes.
I don't recall Mom serving a lot of TV dinners, probably because it was before the Hungry Man options and serving sizes in the 1950s were not always filling. The larger portions and many entree choices were some of the reasons TV dinners saw a 50% sales increase during COVID.
In 1962, Barbra Streisand was quoted in The New Yorker as saying, "The best fried chicken I know comes from a TV dinner." Whether conventional size or extra portion, diet contents or family favorites, Sunday is national TV dinner day and the perfect time to check out the dinners of today. You just may find your favorite.
Today's first recipe is from Spicy Southern Kitchen and is another shared by Paula Baker. If you like cabbage, this will become a favorite. The same goes for the asparagus recipe, also from her. Enjoy these great dishes. Have a great weekend, and happy eating.
Old-fashioned cabbage casserole
1 small head green cabbage, coarsely chopped
1 medium Vidalia onion, chopped
8 tablespoons butter
Salt and pepper
10-ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup
1/3 cup mayonnaise
Topping:
3 tablespoons melted butter
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar
1 sleeve Ritz crackers (about 30), coarsely crushed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a large nonstick pan. Add cabbage and onion and cook 8-10 minutes, stirring frequently, until partially cooked down. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer cabbage mixture to lightly greased 2-quart baking dish. In a small bowl, stir together soup and mayonnaise; spread over cabbage. In a bowl, stir together the topping ingredients; sprinkle over casserole. Bake for 30 minutes or until topping is browned.
Easy asparagus casserole
2 pounds asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
1/2 cup mayonnaise
6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1/2 cup onion, diced
2 tablespoons flour
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup milk
Salt and pepper
15 Ritz crackers, crushed
Place the asparagus, mayo and cheese in a large bowl. In a skillet over medium heat, add the onion with a drizzle of oil. Saute the onion for about 5 minutes until soft and slightly browned. Sprinkle the garlic and flour all over the onion mixture. Stir to create a roux and let the flour cook for a minute or two. Slowly pour the milk into the skillet, stirring as you go to incorporate the milk into the flour mixture; let come to a bubble. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. When sauce is slightly thick, pour it into the bowl with the asparagus. Stir to combine and pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle crushed crackers over top. Bake at 375 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until the asparagus is just tender and cheese is bubbly. Broil the top for one minute if you would like to brown the crackers. Make this in advance up to the baking step. It will keep in the fridge for three days or so, then bake right before eating.
