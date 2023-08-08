If you want to bake like a pro, look no further than your Bundt pan.
While a 9-by-13-inch cake can be pretty, a fancy shaped Bundt cake can really make a statement. An extra bonus is that it's so easy to make that most times frosting isn't even needed. A simple sprinkling of confectioners' sugar dresses up the cake. Or, taking a hint from the movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," the center hole of the cake can serve as a flower vase.
Invented in the 1950s by H. David Dalquist, the founder of Nordic Ware, the Bundt pan has come a long way. Originally, you had one option, one shape. Today, your cake can take on the form of flowers, trees, leaves, stars, crown wreaths, stained glass and even a castle. How about a square Bundt cake?
Your Bundt pan is not limited to baking cakes. It's also a gelatin and Rice Krispies mold and an ice ring. Bake a round meatloaf or lasagna, and serve up your Thanksgiving dressing in a round, conversation-starting circle. Use the center hole to hold an ear of corn upright, slice the kernels and they fall into the pan. Instead of using a beer can, sit a whole chicken on the center column, put veggies in the pan and roast your dinner, flavoring the veggies with the chicken fat as it cooks. Bake a bread ring for a fun, circular party sandwich.
It is a good idea to spray even nonstick Bundts, especially if you use a filling in your cake. Pour half of the batter into the pan, form a tunnel of fudge or crunchies with add-ins, then spread on remaining batter. Keep the add-ins away from the inside and outside edges of the batter so the two batter layers meet there for stability.
Choose a regular size pan or use mini pans for individual servings and rethink how the pans can be used. Even baking and pretty presentations await you.
Today's recipes put your Bundt pan to good use. Our sweet recipe adapted from Taste of Home is a tasty and gooey breakfast treat. The savory bread, adapted from fivehearthome.com, is perfect for your Italian dinner or simply for marinara dipping — so pretty with the different toppings you choose and arrange. Don't forget to double flip.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Pull apart caramel coffee cake
2 (12-ounce) tubes refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Cut biscuits into 4 pieces and arrange evenly in sprayed bundt pan. Mix remaining ingredients in small bowl; pour evenly over biscuits. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Invert onto serving plate. Yields 16 servings.
Savory herb-cheese monkey bread
Two (16-ounce) cans jumbo refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
5 or more various chopped herbs and grated cheeses (parsley, dill, Parmesan, cheddar, etc.), in separate bowls
Stir garlic salt into melted butter. Cut biscuits in half and roll into balls. Dip balls into butter and roll in desired topping. Arrange alternately in sprayed Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes, until biscuits are done and top is golden brown. Run rubber spatula around edge and down sides of pan to loosen cheese. Invert onto plate then flip onto serving plate so browned part is on top. Yields 16 servings.
