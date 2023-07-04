V-A-C-A-T-I-O-N in the summer sun. If you sang that phrase you are, like me, from the golden oldies era.
Summer is thought of, especially if you have children, as the time to leave home and travel to a chosen destination.
Maybe you are hitting the road in the family car or you have an RV all loaded. Car space can limit the food taken for snacks and meals but the bought-ahead food can certainly save time and money. For me, travel snacks are maybe the most important part of planning. Packaged and favorite homemade snacks are always welcome and a cooler with sandwich fixings make a nice roadside lunch.
Getting to your destination more quickly by air means taking food for lunch isn't an option. Planning these trips means your choice of lodging will dictate your eating choices. While a continental breakfast could be a welcome option, no kitchen in a hotel means lots of eating out. This can mean enjoying local specialties. Think about going off the beaten path of tourist zone choices and finding the favorites of the locals. Cafe vs. restaurant. You can find delicious food for possibly a cheaper price.
A kitchen-equipped rental lets you decide when to eat in and when to eat out. Maybe you splurge on lunch, which will probably be less expensive than dinner. A slow cooker provides a day of adventure and a ready-to-eat dinner when you return. A grill available with your rental can make dinner special or familiar. Something to think about when booking lodging.
If you are planning a summer getaway, I hope it's enjoyable, safe and full of wonderful food.
Today's recipes are great for vacation cooking as well as for your at home staycation. Let everyone finish their casserole serving with their choice of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, onion or their favorite topping. This recipe is adapted from theseasonedmom.com. Put the chicken and rice in the crock pot, go have some fun, then come back to dinner. Brown rice is recommended for this recipe as white rice will break down too quickly. This recipe is adapted from eatingonadime.com. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Taco casserole
1 can crescent rolls or crescent dough sheet
1 pound ground beef
1 packet taco seasoning
2/3 cup water
3/4 cup salsa
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Unroll dough and press into sprayed 9x13-inch baking dish, forming a crust. Cook ground beef in skillet; drain and stir in taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in salsa. Spoon mixture over crust and sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Yields 6 servings.
Chicken and rice
2 boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon each salt and pepper
1/2 cup chopped onion
3 cups chicken broth
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 1/2 cups uncooked brown rice
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Place all ingredients except cheese in slow cooker; stir to thoroughly combine. Cover and cook on high for 3 1/2 to 4 hours, until rice has absorbed broth. Stir in cheese and let sit for 5 to 7 minutes or until melted. Yields 6 servings.
