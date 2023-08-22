If Paula Baker walks past you, it's a good bet that you will recognize her. Her job as the president and CEO of Freeman Health System has her in the public eye. There's also a wonderful private side to Paula that includes a love of family and cooking.
Pursuing a degree in education and home economics, Paula's post-graduation dream was to be an extension worker, teaching skills for daily living such as child care and cooking. A mere three months from graduation, Paula was devastated to learn that those extension positions had been eliminated. That's when her career changed courses in a major way.
Newly married and needing employment, Paula accepted a position as executive secretary at Ozark Center, where she fell in love with the mental health arena, evidenced by her master's degree in clinical psychology, and she worked her way up to CEO of that organization.
Invited to work for Freeman Health System as chief clinical officer, Paula held that position until it was suggested she apply for the recently vacated president/CEO position. She applied and, almost 13 years later, the rest is history.
Paula credits her grandmother for her love of cooking. Always in the kitchen, her grandmother's life revolved around her family and her home, serving comforting food at each meal. Grandma would not, however, want credit for Paula roasting her first Thanksgiving turkey upside down — one of those cooking times we all have had where we learn from our mistakes.
Paula isn't a gourmet or fancy cook, explaining, "I consider myself a diner cook. The chefs in Joplin don't have anything to worry about when it comes to my cooking. Cooking relaxes me and is my language of love."
Her collection of over 300 cookbooks easily speaks her language.
One naturally wonders how such a high-profile job and community involvement outside of work allow any spare time for cooking, but it's a priority for Paula. Planning ahead and Sunday prep help when time is more limited.
Husband Gene and son Austin are Paula's favorite people for whom she puts food on the table, as is a lucky group of close friends she views as family. She considers cooking and sharing a meal to be an expression of love, saying, "I want my son to know there's always cookies in the cookie jar, cake on the counter or pudding in the refrigerator."
Baking is especially enjoyable for Paula, with cherry pie considered a specialty, as over time she has made hundreds. Easily making perfect crust from scratch, she definitely has the process down to a science, able to rely on touch and sight for getting it just right.
Whether leading thousands of employees or baking a cake or making a meatloaf for her family, Paula is able to gracefully maneuver through her professional and personal lives with priorities for each, always with a warm smile.
Paula shared several favorite recipes, and they are all so great that two are here today and the others will be shared later. Love the name of our first recipe that combines three favs — potatoes, cheese and cabbage. Any recipe calling for optional additional butter says "try me." Wondering if some sliced smoke sausage could be added to this great side dish. Make your own pie crust or use store bought and fill it with the cherry pie ingredients for a sure-to-please dessert. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Rumbledethumps
1 pound potatoes, peeled and diced
2 tablespoons butter, sliced
1 onion, thinly sliced
2 cups cabbage, finely shredded
Salt and pepper to taste
2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Optional: additional butter
Cover potatoes with water in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 8 minutes or just until tender. Drain and rinse under cold water; drain again. Transfer potatoes to a bowl; mash coarsely with a fork and set aside. Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet over low heat. Add onion and cook for 10 minutes or until soft. Add cabbage to skillet; cook for 5 minutes. Stir in potatoes, salt and pepper. Remove from heat; stir in 2 tablespoons cheese. Transfer to a greased 13x9 inch baking pan; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until heated through.
Cherry pie (10 inch)
Pastry for 2-crust pie
3 cans red tart cherries, well drained
1 2/3 cups sugar
1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon almond extract
3 tablespoons butter
Mix sugar, flour and salt. Gently stir in cherries. Pour into pie shell. Drizzle with almond extract. Cut butter in small pieces and lay on top. Top with second crust, which has been vented. Bake at 425 degrees for approximately 40 minutes or until lightly browned. I always cover my edge for all but the last 15 minutes of baking. Otherwise, it gets too brown. You can use a pie circle or foil. Either works well.
