The end of July brought birthdays for my dad, Bill Evans, and my sister-in-law, Dianna Finley. It also meant celebrating with my dear friend, Carol Stark.
Having written this column for almost 25 years, it’s still easy to go back and remember the very beginning. I would not have had the pure pleasure of writing this column and making so many wonderful friends had it not been for Carol.
Carol was not yet The Joplin Globe editor but had been there long enough to have some decision pull. There had been food columnists in the past but none at that time. There was a discussion about possibly having a food columnist again, and Carol said she thought of me immediately. I didn’t have an agenda, and I loved to eat.
Carol and I had been friends for years, having met when our kids were in school together and food was always a part of our conversations. We met early mornings four days a week to walk a couple of miles, and we always shared what had been on the menu the night before.
In later years, as Carol was fighting cancer, I would take meals to her, making sure I cooked things that she would and could eat. She always requested hash brown casserole, enjoying it for dinner then warming up leftovers for breakfast. Her love of this casserole caused her to secretly stretch her recuperating time a couple of weeks longer than necessary so the casserole would keep coming. Made me laugh when she spilled the truth.
I was with Carol for her birthday in 2019. She was part of a cancer trial, and I drove her to her treatment. She requested McDonald’s french fries for her birthday dinner, so that’s what we had. As always, sharing food made us smile. My singing “Happy Birthday,” not so much. We made plans to really celebrate later at Jim’s Steakhouse, but it never happened. Two weeks later, she was gone.
I’m grateful for the opportunity to write this weekly column but much more grateful for my friendship with Carol — a great friend with whom to share many memories, including those about the food we shared.
Today, I’m sharing the hash brown casserole my sister-in-law Pam Roets shared with me. I make it for breakfast, but the sausage can be omitted for a side dish casserole, which is what Carol received many times. The main difference in this casserole and the usual hash brown casserole is the addition of the French onion dip. It makes a big difference for the better. I don’t layer — I just mix it all together and omit the peppers. I also use onion powder instead of an onion. Just family preference.
In honor of my dad’s birthday I’m sharing an easy no-bake dessert with chocolate, cookies, ice cream and butter, all favorites of his. This recipe is adapted from Taste of Home.
Happy heavenly birthday, Carol and Dad, and happy eating.
Sausage hash brown bake
2 pounds bulk sausage
2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
1 carton (8 ounces) French onion dip
1 chopped onion
1/4 cup each chopped green and red pepper
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 (30-ounce) package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
Cook sausage in skillet over medium heat until no longer pink; drain on paper towels. In large bowl combine two cups of cheese and the next seven ingredients; fold in potatoes. Spread half into a sprayed 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Top with sausage then remaining potato mixture. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake 20 to 25 more minutes or until heated through. Yields 10 to 12 servings.
Ice cream cookie dessert
1 package Oreos, crushed and divided
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened
1 (16-ounce) jar hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
1 (8-ounce) carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
Combine 3 3/4 cups cookie crumbs and butter press into sprayed 9-by-13-inch dish. Spread ice cream over crumbs. Cover and freeze. Drizzle fudge topping over ice cream. Cover and freeze. Spread whipped topping over top and sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Cover and freeze two hours, Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving. Yields 12 servings.
