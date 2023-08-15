I may not remember what I had for lunch yesterday, but I remember where I was 46 years ago.
My job at Bank of Carthage had me working at the south branch, the one that is currently turning into a Dunkin' Donuts. Chuck Hendrickson called me with the news that Elvis Presley had died. I thought he was joking. He was not.
We all know Elvis had a huge love of food. So what did his estimated 10,000- to 15,000-calorie daily menu look like? At up to five times the daily recommended calories, it looks extreme.
Breakfast usually consisted of homemade biscuits fried in butter, sausage patties, four scrambled eggs and sometimes bacon. Elvis was said to eat so many Spanish omelets he caused an egg shortage in Memphis.
The rest of the day's food offerings could include an 8,000-calorie special order Fools' Gold Loaf, which is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with, of course, bacon. Bacon and bacon fat would join ice cream, bananas, peanut butter and bourbon in a milkshake concoction. Bacon was also wrapped around meatballs for a dish named party meatballs. Fried dill pickles, bologna with barbecue sauce and hot dogs with sauerkraut were said to be favorites, and his dessert of choice was poundcake. There seemed to be an aversion to vegetables.
Elvis preferred his momma's meatloaf recipe of garlic, onions, celery, tomato juice and bread. His ex-wife, Priscilla, was quoted as saying Elvis once ate the same dinner of meatloaf and mashed potatoes every single day for six months. I love meatloaf but might want a break.
The last food Graceland chef May Jenkins prepared for Elvis was a cheeseburger. He didn't feel well and didn't eat it.
As we age, we sometimes think of food as one of our primary enjoyments in life. That's all good and fine if the quantity is reasonable and bacon is limited.
Today's recipes could have easily been Elvis approved. The chicken is crunchy and ready for the gravy you can make with the leftover oil. The little bit of cayenne really does make a difference for the better. This recipe is adapted from homesicktexan.com. Banana, peanut butter and bacon are featured in the cookies, so they are aptly named. The pudding addition makes for a soft cookie. This recipe is adapted from Tried and True Recipes. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Chicken fried chicken
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- Oil for frying
Pound chicken to 1/4-inch thickness. Mix dry ingredients on a plate. Whisk eggs and buttermilk. Dredge chicken in flour, dip into egg then dredge again in flour. Heat 1 inch of oil in a heavy skillet. Gently lower chicken into hot oil, working in batches, and cooking 2 minutes on each side, until golden brown, turning once. Drain on paper towel and keep cooked chicken warm in 200-degree oven. Yields 4 servings.
Elvis pudding cookies
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/2 cup each sugar and brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 1/4 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 (3.4 ounce) box instant banana cream pudding
- 10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
Cream butter, peanut butter and sugars until well combined. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. In separate bowl, combine next four dry ingredients. Slowly add dry ingredients to creamed mixture, mixing well. Stir in bacon and chocolate chips.
Cover bowl and chill dough 30 minutes. Scoop or roll dough into 1-inch balls. Bake on parchment paper or Silpat lined baking sheets at 350 degrees for 8 to 9 minutes. Cool 2 minutes on baking sheet then transfer to cooling rack; cool completely. Store in covered container. Yields 40 cookies.
