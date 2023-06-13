"When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years."
— Mark Twain
Most of us probably feel that the older we got, the smarter our parents got. For the most part, I found my parents to be very smart in my youth and as a daddy's girl that opinion probably tended to be a little more prejudiced toward Dad.
The first Father's Day service was a one-time service held in 1908 in Fairmont, West Virginia, after 362 men were killed in a local mining accident, leaving over 1,000 children fatherless. The first statewide celebration was in 1910 in Washington, thanks to Sonora Smart Dodd who wanted to honor her widower father of six who wasn't celebrated on the already official Mother's Day. President Richard Nixon made the third Sunday in June a national celebration in 1972.
Dad is sometimes the family grill master so it may be risky to cook over an open fire on Sunday but food cooked especially with Dad in mind makes the day special. A hearty breakfast might be to his liking or a nice family dinner could be perfect for the patriarch. Perhaps Dad's favorite dessert is what's needed to show Dad you care. If you are lucky enough to have your father here with you, celebrations with food favorites can make memories. I remember that my Dad's favorite treat was yellow cake with a thick layer of chocolate frosting and it always brought a big smile and lots of gratitude.
Maybe you celebrate an uncle, grandfather or other father figure who supplied protection, leadership, encouragement or counsel. A homemade treat or ready-made dinner given with a hug can make his day and yours as well.
In honor of my dad, who thought bacon was a separate food group, I offer the baked bacon recipe adapted from Taste of Home. Each serving will be a couple of bacon strips, so plan accordingly. The chicken recipe is quick and tasty enough for a special family meal. Nice and cheesy and adapted from familyfoodonthetable.com.
Happy Father's Day and happy eating.
Cornflake coated crispy bacon
1/2 cup evaporated milk
2 tablespoons catsup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Dash pepper
1 pound bacon strips
3 cups crushed cornflakes
Combine first four ingredients in large bowl. Add bacon; turn to coat. Dip bacon in crushed cornflakes, patting to help adhere. Place on racks over ungreased baking pans. Bake at 375 degrees until golden and crisp, 25 to 30 minutes, rotating halfway through baking. Yields 8 servings.
Easy cream cheese chicken
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
8 ounces white button mushrooms, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
4 ounces cream cheese
1/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Heat a large skillet over medium heat; add oil. Add onion and mushrooms; saute 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic; saute 30 seconds. Season with salt and pepper. Increase heat to medium high. Add chicken strips; sear 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until golden brown. Add cream cheese and broth; stir until cream cheese is melted and well combined. Sprinkle with mozzarella. Cover, reduce the heat and cook 2 to 3 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Yields 4 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.