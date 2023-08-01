When I was growing up, our family did not often eat out, but one of our favorite take-out places in Carthage was Whisler's Drive-Up. My sister Sue and I went with either Mom or Dad to make sure Charlie Whisler knew two kids were in the family and so one of us did not have sole access to the bag of penny candy on the trip home.
Few mom-and-pop eating establishments can lay claim to a 70-year run of creating memories. One reason for Whisler's success is the employees — Peter Frost, Cindy Sunday, Ashlynn Dorsey, Maddie Barr, Lynn Tatum Croin and Michelle Perry. Dylan, Bianca and Anthony Evans, children of the owner, occasionally liven things up when they work a shift. Charged with keeping up quality and consistency, the six regular employees learn every aspect of producing the famous burgers, which, as Peter explains, makes for a "well-greased machine." That statement is great on so many levels.
With tasks such as cooking, prepping the buns for the burger, wrapping, packing and running the cash register, there's usually someone available to fill in as needed for drinks, answering the phone and whatever else needs done. And there's lots to do, especially on Saturdays. When Maddie first started her job, "the first week was good, but my first Saturday was crazy." Breaks are sometimes far between, but they all enjoy their customers, new and regular.
No Saturday is crazier for Whisler's than the upcoming Maple Leaf Saturday. With former Carthaginians in attendance and looking to relive some earlier times, Peter said, "Maple Leaf Saturday is by far our busiest day of the year every year."
The current grill, the third one for the location, has been in operation for 15 years and is four times bigger than the original. During busy times, employees place the raw burger on the left side of the grill and by the time it makes it to the right side, it is ready for the bun. While producing double cheeseburgers is its No. 1 task, this well-seasoned grill also fries up a pig 'n' bull (hamburger with ham), a sow 'n' cow (hamburger with bacon), and a farm (hamburger with ham and bacon).
Originally, only an old-fashioned burger was available, offering mustard, onion and pickle as toppings. Today, you can also request mayonnaise, ketchup and barbecue sauce as condiments for your never-frozen burger. As it has been for seven decades, you can enjoy chips but no fries. Plus, for those of us who remember when there was a grease jar sitting on the stove, you can buy jars of bacon grease for special seasoning.
Even with up to 30 orders lined up to be filled during peak hours, the dedicated team can usually fill orders with no more than a 30-minute wait. It is true when Cindy describes the work atmosphere as "family." Whether from Spain and traveling Route 66, traveling from St. Charles at 90 years old to see a former home or living just a few blocks away, customers can count on the people behind the scenes at Whisler's to deliver a familiar hometown taste each and every time. And the kids still get candy.
Today's recipes, adapted from Betty Crocker's 1-2-3 Dinner, are quick, easy and yummy. I usually saute squash in butter, so either butter or oil work well, as do halved cherry tomatoes. The beef main course is also good using beef tips and served over pasta. Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Summer squash saute
1 teaspoon olive or vegetable oil
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
2 1/2 cups coarsely chopped yellow summer squash or zucchini or mixed
1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped tomatoes
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
1/8 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Cook onion and garlic in oil about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender. Stir in squash; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until squash is crisp-tender. Stir in tomatoes; cook about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are heated through. Stir in remaining ingredients. Yields 4 servings.
Beef cubed steaks with mushroom cream sauce
4 beef cubed steaks
1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
3 cups sliced mushrooms
1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon chives
Sprinkle both sides of steaks with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Cook beef 5 to 6 minutes for medium doneness, turning once. Remove from skillet and keep warm. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and skillet drippings over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid evaporates. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in sour cream and chives; cook until heated through. Do not boil. Serve over beef. Yields 4 servings.
