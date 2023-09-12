Great apple dumplings are a dessert you remember. You will remember where you were when you ate them, and you will probably ask for the recipe, especially if they were served warm. I remember them from church dinners some 50 or 60 years ago. They can take some time if you make your own dough, take some time to peel and core the apples or take no time if you use canned pie filling. Lots of options.
Apples are, of course, an important component to apple dumplings. You are going to want a tart apple that’s sturdy enough to stand up to baking. Pink Lady, Granny Smith and Jonathon are good choices. If you are using whole apples, the recipes tend to call for cinnamon, sugar and butter placed in the center of the coreless apple, which, by the way, is easiest and safest with an apple corer instead of a knife. Using apple slices usually means the cinnamon concoction goes over the pastry. Be mindful of apple sizes that work best for your recipe. Medium-sized apples seem to work for most dumpling recipes.
The pastry fruit cover gives the dish its dumpling name. There are many pastry choices for many different results.
• Pie crust: Use your own favorite recipe or store bought.
• Biscuits: Canned flaky buttermilk biscuits seem to be the biscuit of choice for dumplings.
• Biscuit mix: Make it feel more homemade with biscuits from scratch or made with a mix.
• Puff pastry: Thaw in the fridge the night before for an easy apple wrap.
• Canned cinnamon rolls: Unroll and wrap around the fruit or roll out and cut in sizes to cover the fruit completely.
• Crescent rolls: Use the perforated triangle shapes or roll the dough out in one piece and cut into square pieces.
Sunday is apple dumpling day. Celebrate this centuries-old dessert with a pan of pastry-wrapped fruit, and don’t forget the vanilla ice cream.
Today’s first recipe, adapted from food.com, is one I have made for probably 20 years, and I’m glad to see it make a comeback recently. The soda helps make a nice sauce. It is sure to be requested again and again. The second recipe, adapted from spendwithpennies.com, also calls for crescent rolls but leaves out the apple peeling and coring. This would probably work well with canned cinnamon rolls and apple filling. Choose a name brand fruit pie filling of your choice for more fruit.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Mountain Dew apple dumplings
2 cans crescent rolls
4 tart apples
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup butter
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 can Mountain Dew
Peel, core and quarter apples. Wrap each apple slice in one roll. Place in a single layer in sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Melt butter, add sugar and cinnamon and cook until dissolved, then pour over dumplings. Pour Mountain Dew over all. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Yields 16 dumplings.
Apple dumplings
1 can apple pie filling (or your favorite flavor)
1 can crescent rolls
1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Cut dough roll in half lengthwise then cut each roll into 12 pieces crosswise. Place filling, dough pieces and cinnamon in bowl; stir to coat dough. Pour into 2-quart baking dish, making sure dough is on top of the filling. Bake at 375 degrees 25 to 30 minutes until rolls are cooked, flipping the rolls at 15 minutes. Yields four servings.
