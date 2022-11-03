A chronic shortage in child care across the U.S. was holding back economic growth even before the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, and the pandemic just made the problem worse.
That’s the message that Robin Phillips, chief executive officer at the advocacy group Child Care Aware of Missouri passed along at a meeting of child care providers, business leaders and advocates last month at the first Child Care Task Force Town Hall meeting in Joplin.
“Access to child care has always been an issue," Phillips said. "COVID just exposed it and pulled back the curtain and said, 'Looky here, this is how fragmented and messed up the system is' in the sense of sustainability and breaking-in points for these child care businesses."
Phillips added: “In order to afford child care, families are saving less, working less, spending less and having fewer children. The latest thing I heard, this was like six months ago, the cost of raising a child over 18 years is over $300,000 just to raise one. Then you think about people (in child care) who are barely making $12, $13, $14 an hour. That’s not a livable wage, and that’s not even a family wage. You can’t raise a child on $14 an hour, let alone survive yourself.”
The meeting, held Oct. 20 at Crowder College’s Advanced Training Center in Joplin, attracted a panel of six people and an audience of about 20, mostly child care providers and people working in their local communities to try to address the problem.
Pam Regan, with the Missouri Jobs Center in Joplin, said one of the main barriers to people reentering the workforce after the COVID-19 pandemic has been the lack of child care.
“People who come to me can’t get a job because they don’t have child care,” Regan said. “They can’t find child care because there’s not enough child care providers. Nobody wants to work in child care for that wage when they can go work at McDonald's and make more money, so looking at the wage we’re able to pay child care providers is going to have to be addressed. Then how do you increase their wages without increasing the amount you have to charge the parents because then they can’t afford it? It’s just kind of a vicious circle at this moment.”
Regan said the Jobs Center conducted a survey at a hiring event in the spring, and 60% of responding job seekers listed trouble finding child care as their No. 1 barrier to finding employment at a time when many employers are advertising open positions.
“The thing I like the best about this meeting is we’re finally all coming together and talking about how all of our pieces are going to fit together to solve the problem,” Regan said. “Industry, child care providers, nonprofits, city, economic developers; it’s all going to have to come together to solve the problem. There’s no one of us that’s going to be able to do it.”
Phillips said she’s been traveling the state talking with groups about child care and sharing the data that her organization has gathered since it was created in 2000.
“Really, bottom line is child care keeps Missouri working,” Phillips said. “... This content is really geared toward businesspeople, HR, economic development. It’s not really geared toward the specific child care provider, but I’m glad child care providers are here in the room because you are the experts, you’re the ones in the trenches every day, you see what’s happening and what’s not happening, and for these community conversations to continue, it’s vital that your voices are at the table.”
Stephanie Howard, director of economic development at Carthage Water & Electric Plant, said the GRO Carthage collaboration, a group looking at the needs of the community in Carthage, has started a major initiative to address the shortage of child care in the Jasper County seat.
“We’re working to see what we can do to increase those day care numbers,” Howard said. “The employees cannot show up to work if they have no place safe for their children to stay. It affects about every employer in town; it has especially affected our manufacturers. We have to have safe places for the kids so mom and dad can go to work.”
Dr. Torie Soriano, with Carthage Eye Care and a member of the GRO Carthage initiative, said the 2020 census showed there were about 1,300 children under the age of 5 in Carthage but only about 260 available day care spots.
“I think when we looked at that number, we kind of just decided this is something that we can’t just ignore or pass off,” Soriano said. “So I guess one of the things we've been looking at more and more is the cause — why are there no day cares, why are day cares shutting down — and I think we’ve been finding out more and more that there are so many restrictions legally that come down from the state that make it really really difficult to open a day care. Also, staffing is really hard. We have some day cares in town that keep losing staff because if you like kids, you go work for the school district and get insurance and benefits and Christmas vacation and summers off.”
Phillips said laws need to be changed, regulations need to be reformed and salaries need to be increased to encourage the expansion in the child care profession, but it will take all parties at the table offering ideas to find the right solution. And a solution that works in one community might not work in another, and solutions won’t be found overnight.
“It’s going to take patience and grit and the mental resilience and the persistence,” she said.
