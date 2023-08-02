NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge decided Monday that there is probable cause for a rural Neosho man to stand trial on charges that he molested a girl about five years ago.
Judge Christina Rhoades ordered Trentin D. Ethridge, 24, bound over for trial on counts of second-degree and third-degree child molestation at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court. The judge set Ethridge's initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 6.
The girl testified at the hearing that the defendant molested her on two occasions about five years ago when she was 11 or 12 years old. On one occasion, she was asleep in a recliner and woke up to find Ethridge touching her inappropriately, she told the court.
