A Jasper County judge made certain that Robert Shields will stay locked up for good, handing him a life term for the rape of a girl, along with sentences totaling another 121 years for other acts perpetrated on her.
Judge Dean Dankelson ordered that all four sentences that he meted out to Shields, 50, of Joplin, at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court run consecutively.
A jury of five women and seven men convicted the defendant of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree child molestation and second-degree statutory rape at a two-day trial in February 2021.
But Shields posted a $100,000 bond while awaiting sentencing March 15, 2021, and removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle and skipped bail the day of his sentencing. He remained at large for several months before finally being caught in Colorado this year and returned to Missouri for sentencing.
The victim, who is now 18 and living in another state, testified at Shields’ trial that he began molesting her when she was 7 and eventually progressed to raping her. She said the abuse continued until she was 14.
She did not disclose the abuse to anyone until after she ran away from home and called an aunt to come get her. She told her mother about it a month later, and her mother took the matter to Joplin police.
Shields took the witness stand at his trial to deny her claims, painting her as a troubled girl who had concocted her accusations. But jurors deliberated only about an hour before convicting him of all four counts that he was facing.
In addition to the life term for first-degree statutory rape, the judge assessed Shields 99 years on the statutory sodomy count, 15 years on the child molestation count and seven years for a second-degree statutory rape when the victim was 14.
