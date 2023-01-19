The Chilly 5K, a popular local run and fundraiser for the Joplin Family Y, returns next month.
This year, it will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5. There also will be a free Kids Fun Run of .15 miles.
The event was typically held on New Year's Day, but in 2021 it had to be moved to Webb City, and it was not held in 2022.
"It's a public relations and fundraiser for them," Ruth Sawkins, owner of Rufus Racing and race director, said of the Y.
Ultimately, she said, she would like to bring the race back to New Year's Day.
This year's race will start at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex on Seventh Street, head south along Joplin Avenue to 22nd Street, turn west to Annie Baxter Avenue, before ultimately turning south again and ending at the Y on 32nd Street. Because it is a point-to-point course, runners will need to arrange transportation.
The course is "net downhill," Sawkins said of the race, which is billed on the Rufus Racing website as the "fastest 5K in Joplin."
Packet pickup will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Joplin Family Y, or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Cornell Complex. The race starts at 2:30 p.m.
The cost is $38 for the 5K, including a shirt and finisher medal, with the price going up by $5 on Sunday.
"The other thing we are doing this year is we are offering a 'no-swag option' for a deep discount," Sawkins said. "We have a 'just running' option. It's $18."
The "no-swag" option means there is no shirt or medal.
"We have had a good response to it," Sawkins said. "I would say 20% of our signups are interested in that."
The Kids Fun Run is free and all children who participate get a finisher sticker.
Sawkins said the race is capped at 300, and they are on track to meet that.
Runners can sign up at rufusracing.com.
