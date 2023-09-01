As a children’s librarian and parent, I have all back-to-school things on my mind. As such, I thought it would be appropriate to share a few of my favorite topical titles for this month’s review. Whether the kid in your life is excited or nervous or both, I have some great picture book read-alouds to share.
The first title I would like to share is author-illustrator Monica Arnaldo’s “Mr. S.” This hilarious back-to-school book just begs to be read aloud, and the kids in your life will eat it up, no pun intended.
“Mr. S” follows a group of kindergartners on their first day of school in Room 2B. When they arrive, the teacher is nowhere to be found, though the name “Mr. S” is scribbled on the board and a hot cup of coffee and sandwich sit on the desk. The group of kindergartners sorts themselves into two camps: One group is thrilled to have no rules while the other half disagrees.
After a ruler clatters on the ground in what seems to be a call to attention, the kids in 2B start to wonder: Could “Mr. S” be the sandwich? The chastened children begin their day, working through their letters, making art, singing “Mary Had a Little Ham” in music class and even disciplining themselves.
Eagle-eyed readers will likely notice a hilarious commotion outside the classroom window that offers up some clues as to their teacher’s identity, but this book is still full of surprises. The watercolor and ink pen illustrations feel as playful as the text, with bright-eyed children of various races and abilities, realistic artwork on the classroom walls, and large comic-style onomatopoeic text throughout (“SLAM!” and “THWACK!” to name two).
“Mr. S.” is a delightfully funny book, and younger elementary-age children will get a kick out of the goofy humor and their superior audience position. Readers will quickly come to believe that they know much more than the new kindergarten students in the book — but do they really?
The second title I want to share is Kaz Windness’ “Bitsy Bat, School Star.” This book tells the story of the titular Bitsy as she begins school at Crittercrawl Elementary. Bitsy is thrilled to start school, though she is also a bit nervous that she might not be ready. When she arrives, her worst fears are confirmed. She’s the only one to hang upside down in her chair, paint with her feet, and bring bugs for lunch.
Her inability to fit in is confirmed when a classmate follows her around the playground yelling, “Wrong! Wrong!” All this wrongness leads to Bitsy having a five-star meltdown. After some quiet time and a pep talk from her parents, Bitsy decides to use her love of stars and space to connect with her classmates and celebrate the things that make her special.
Windness, who is autistic, explains in the author’s note that she and Bitsy have a lot in common. Certain things, like bright lights and loud sounds, can make her world feel upside down. Windness shares tools that help her calm down, with the most important being the “love and understanding” of loved ones.
“Bitsy Bat, School Star” is an adorable and affirming story, and Windness’ illustrations only make it more so. Bitsy’s large pink ears and wings complement her pink-tinged, fuzzy gray face. When she returns to school, she rocks a pair of turquoise headphones and turquoise, star-shaped sunglasses.
“Bitsy Bat” would make an excellent group or one-on-one read. It is also an affirming story for neurodivergent readers and an important window into other experiences.
